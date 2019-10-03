Punjab University issues BA/BSc exam schedule

The Punjab University Examinations Department has issued the schedule for submission of admission forms for BA/BSc Part-I and Part-II annual examinations 2020

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :The Punjab University Examinations Department has issued the schedule for submission of admission forms for BA/BSc Part-I and Part-II annual examinations 2020

The last date for submission of admission forms for regular candidates of BA/BSc Part-II annual examination 2020 with single fee is 16-12-19 (by post) and 23-12-19 (personally), while forms can be submitted with double fee till 30-12-19 (by post) and 6-1-20 (personally).

The last date for submission of admission forms for late college/ private candidates/ improving division/ additional subjects of BA/BSc Part-II annual examination 2020 with single fee is 18-10-19 (by post) and 24-10-19 (in person) while forms can be submitted with double fee till 5-11-19 (by post) and 8-11-19 (in person).

Similarly, the last date for submission of admission forms for late college/ private candidates having compartment in Part-I/ improve division of BA/BSc Part-I annual examination 2020 with single fee is 8-11-19 (by post) and 14-11-19 (in person) while forms can be submitted with double fee till 22-11-19 (by post) and 26-11-19 (in person). Details are also available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk Meanwhile, the University of Punjab researcher has foundnd a 3.3 million years old rare elephant tusk. Department of Zoology's PhD student Ghayyur Abbas has made a marvelous discovery of a rare 3.3 million-year-old elephant tusk fossil from the Village Tatrot in Sohawa Tehsil of District Jhelum.