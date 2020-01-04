Punjab University issues date-sheets for MA, MSc exams

The Examinations Department of Punjab University on Saturday issued date-sheets for MA/MSc Part-I and II supplementary examination 2019 and LLB (5 Years) Part-I, II & III supplementary examination 2019

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :The Examinations Department of Punjab University on Saturday issued date-sheets for MA/MSc Part-I and II supplementary examination 2019 and LLB (5 Years) Part-I, II & III supplementary examination 2019.

According to the PU spokesman, details were available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.

saa/rsd