LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :The Punjab University Examinations Department has issued date-sheets of BA/BSc Part-I & II Supplementary Examinations-2019.

According to the university spokesman here on Monday, the detailed date-sheets had also been put on the PU website, www.pu.edu.pk.