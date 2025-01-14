Punjab University Issues LLB Admission Schedule
Muhammad Irfan Published January 14, 2025 | 07:30 PM
Punjab University Examination Department has issued the schedule for submission of admission forms for late college candidates of LLB (3-years) Part-II, III and LLB (5-years) Part-I, II, III, IV and V supplementary examinations 2024
According to details, the last date for receipt of online admission forms for said exams with single fee is January 28, 2025. Candidates are informed that admission forms will be submitted online only and no admission form will be received by hand or by post. Details are available at www.pu.edu.pk.
