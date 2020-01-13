UrduPoint.com
Punjab University Issues MA/MSc Annual Exam 2020 Admission Forms Schedule

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 10:16 PM

Punjab University Examinations Department has issued the schedule of admission fee & forms for MA/MSc, Part-I and Part-II, annual examinations 2020

According to the details made available to APP on Monday, for regular candidates, the last date for submission of MA/MSc, Part-I admission forms with single fee is 5-3-2020 (by post) and 12-3-2020 (by hand) while the forms can be submitted with double fee till 10-3-2020 (by post) and 17-3-2020 (by hand). The last date for submission of MA/MSc, Part-II admission forms with single fee is 28-2-2020 (by post) and 9-3-2020 (by hand) while forms can be submitted with double fee till 6-3-2020 (by post) and 13-3-2020 (by hand).

For late college candidates, the last date for submission of MA/MSc Part-I admission forms with single fee is 5-3-2020 (by post) and 12-3-2020 (by hand) while the forms can be submitted with double fee till 10-3-2020 (by post) and 17-3-2020 (by hand).

The last date for submission of MA/MSc, Part-II admission forms with single fee is 28-2-2020 (by post) and 9-3-2020 (by hand) while forms can be submitted with double fee till 6-3-2020 (by post) and 13-3-2020 (by hand).

For private candidates, the last date for submission of MA/MSc Part-I admission forms with single fee is 19-3-2020 (by post) and 26-3-2020 (by hand) while the forms can be submitted with double fee till 24-3-2020 (by post) and 31-3-2020 (by hand). The last date for submission of MA/MSc, Part-II admission forms with single fee is 5-3-2020 (by post) and 16-3-2020 (by hand) while forms can be submitted with double fee till 12-3-2020 (by post) and 24-3-2020 (by hand).

Detailed schedule is also available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.

