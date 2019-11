(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :The Punjab University has issued a schedule for submission of admission fee and forms for MA/MSc Part-I & Part-II supplementary examination 2019

According to the schedule, the last date for submission of admission forms is December 9 while details are also available at PU website (www.pu.edu.pk).