Punjab University Issues Revised LLB Admission Schedule

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 07:00 PM

Punjab University issues revised LLB admission schedule

The Punjab University department of examinations has issued revised schedule for online submission of admission forms and fee for the LLB (5 years) Part-I, II, III & IV supplementary examination 2020 and LLB (3 years) Part-I, II & III supplementary examination 2020

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :The Punjab University department of examinations has issued revised schedule for online submission of admission forms and fee for the LLB (5 years) Part-I, II, III & IV supplementary examination 2020 and LLB (3 years) Part-I, II & III supplementary examination 2020.

According to a PU spokesman, the last date for receipt of online admission forms and fee of the said exams for late college candidates is April 30, 2021 with single fee while the forms can be submitted with double fee from May 5 to 7, 2021.

Details are also available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.

More Stories From Education

