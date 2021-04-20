Punjab University issues revised LLB admission schedule

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab University Department of Examinations has issued revised schedule for online submission of admission forms & Fee for the LLB (5 years) Part-I, II, III, IV & V annual examination 2021 and LLB (3 years) Part-I, II & III annual examination 2021

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab University Department of Examinations has issued revised schedule for online submission of admission forms & Fee for the LLB (5 years) Part-I, II, III, IV & V annual examination 2021 and LLB (3 years) Part-I, II & III annual examination 2021.

According to a spokesman, the last date for receipt of Online Admission Forms and Fee of said exams for regular and late college candidates is May 31, 2021 with single fee while the forms can be submitted with double fee from 1-6-2021 to 7-6-2021. Details are available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.