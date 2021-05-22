Punjab University issues revised LLB admission schedule

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab University Department of Examinations has issued revised schedule for online submission of admission forms and fee for the LLB (5 years) Part-I, II, III, IV & V annual examination 2021 and LLB (3 years) Part-I, II & III Annual examination 2021

According to PU spokesman, the last date for receipt of Online Admission Forms and fee of said exams for regular and late college candidates is June 15 with single fee, while the forms can be submitted with double fee from 16-6-2021 to 22-6-2021. All details are available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.