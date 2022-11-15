Punjab University issues roll number slips

The Punjab University (PU) Examinations Department issued on Tuesday students' roll number slips for MSc (IT), MCom and Computer Science examinations, commencing from Nov 17, 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :The Punjab University (PU) Examinations Department issued on Tuesday students' roll number slips for MSc (IT), MCom and Computer Science examinations, commencing from Nov 17, 2022.

According to the university spokesman here, all regular and the late college students could get roll number slip from their respective colleges. Details are also available at www.pu.edu.pk.