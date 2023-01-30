Punjab University issues roll number slips

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :The Punjab University Department of Examinations has uploaded the roll number slips for the students of Associate Degree in Art/Science Part-I & Part-II and Hearing Impaired Students supplementary examinations 2022.

A spokesman told the media here on Monday that candidates were advised to download their roll number slips from PU's website: www.pu.edu.pk.

The exams would commence from February 9, 2023, he added.