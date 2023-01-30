UrduPoint.com

Punjab University Issues Roll Number Slips

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2023 | 07:37 PM

Punjab University issues roll number slips

:The Punjab University Department of Examinations has uploaded the roll number slips for the students of Associate Degree in Art/Science Part-I & Part-II and Hearing Impaired Students supplementary examinations 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :The Punjab University Department of Examinations has uploaded the roll number slips for the students of Associate Degree in Art/Science Part-I & Part-II and Hearing Impaired Students supplementary examinations 2022.

A spokesman told the media here on Monday that candidates were advised to download their roll number slips from PU's website: www.pu.edu.pk.

The exams would commence from February 9, 2023, he added.

Related Topics

Hearing Punjab February Media From

Recent Stories

Finland Seeks Clarity on NATO Bid After Turkey Hin ..

Finland Seeks Clarity on NATO Bid After Turkey Hints at Putting Sweden on Separa ..

7 minutes ago
 Peshawar blast condemned

Peshawar blast condemned

7 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits under-construction Kalma Chowk ..

Commissioner visits under-construction Kalma Chowk underpass

7 minutes ago
 Tickets for exhibition match at Bugti Stadium put ..

Tickets for exhibition match at Bugti Stadium put on sale  

17 minutes ago
 Russia, Pakistan in Talks Over Resumption of Direc ..

Russia, Pakistan in Talks Over Resumption of Direct Flights - Russian Foreign Mi ..

7 minutes ago
 Through better measures law and order situation ca ..

Through better measures law and order situation can be controlled more effective ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.