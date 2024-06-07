Punjab University, Lahore LEADS University Ink MoU
June 07, 2024
A ceremony was held at the Punjab University Vice Chancellor office’s committee room here on Friday for signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the PU and the Lahore LEADS University (LLU), to promote academic and research activities
PU VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, LLU VC Prof Dr Nadeem Bhatti and others were present.
According to the MoU, both universities would jointly work to strengthen academic relations between institutions of both universities. They will work on academic resources and publications exchange, faculty and students exchange for study and research, training of teaching and non-teaching staff, Dr Khalid added.
