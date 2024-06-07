Open Menu

Punjab University, Lahore LEADS University Ink MoU

Faizan Hashmi Published June 07, 2024 | 07:01 PM

Punjab University, Lahore LEADS University ink MoU

A ceremony was held at the Punjab University Vice Chancellor office’s committee room here on Friday for signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the PU and the Lahore LEADS University (LLU), to promote academic and research activities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) A ceremony was held at the Punjab University Vice Chancellor office’s committee room here on Friday for signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the PU and the Lahore LEADS University (LLU), to promote academic and research activities.

PU VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, LLU VC Prof Dr Nadeem Bhatti and others were present.

According to the MoU, both universities would jointly work to strengthen academic relations between institutions of both universities. They will work on academic resources and publications exchange, faculty and students exchange for study and research, training of teaching and non-teaching staff, Dr Khalid added.

Related Topics

Lahore Exchange Punjab

Recent Stories

US hiring surges past expectations as job market s ..

US hiring surges past expectations as job market still strong

2 minutes ago
 Punjab CM unveils historic package for development ..

Punjab CM unveils historic package for development of farmers

2 minutes ago
 The two-day mango, handicrafts expo to begin on Sa ..

The two-day mango, handicrafts expo to begin on Saturday

7 minutes ago
 Commissioner for ensuring 100 percent target of an ..

Commissioner for ensuring 100 percent target of anti-polio drive

7 minutes ago
 KP Food Safety and Halal Food Authority conducts o ..

KP Food Safety and Halal Food Authority conducts operations in DIKhan

7 minutes ago
 Incumbent govt committed to working with UNFPA on ..

Incumbent govt committed to working with UNFPA on health challenges: Governor

17 minutes ago
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) stays bearish, losse ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) stays bearish, losses 108 points

7 minutes ago
 Salik appreciates ILO's efforts, initiatives to su ..

Salik appreciates ILO's efforts, initiatives to support workers, mitigate advers ..

7 minutes ago
 Punjab to set up model farms on LHC orders to prom ..

Punjab to set up model farms on LHC orders to promote environment friendly agric ..

17 minutes ago
 PU to provide scholarships to deserving students

PU to provide scholarships to deserving students

17 minutes ago
 DC Jhang inspects cattle market ahead of Eid-ul-Az ..

DC Jhang inspects cattle market ahead of Eid-ul-Azha

31 minutes ago
 Two sisters die, father hurt in road mishap

Two sisters die, father hurt in road mishap

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Education