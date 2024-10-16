Punjab University Lecturer at Sports Sciences & Physical Education Muhammad Abdul Jabbar Adnan wins 4-medals

Punjab University Lecturer at Sports Sciences & Physical Education Muhammad Abdul Jabbar Adnan won four Silver Medals for Pakistan at Commonwealth Powerlifting Championship 2024 at Sun City, South Africa

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Punjab University Lecturer at Sports Sciences & Physical education Muhammad Abdul Jabbar Adnan won four Silver Medals for Pakistan at Commonwealth Powerlifting Championship 2024 at Sun City, South Africa.

He has already won the Gold Medal at Asian Classic Powerlifting at Hong Kong in current year.

PU VC Prof Dr Muhammad Ali congratulated Adnan for such a wonderful performance. He said that the PU was playing vital role to promote sports.