Open Menu

Punjab University Lecturer At Sports Sciences & Physical Education Muhammad Abdul Jabbar Adnan Wins 4-medals

Muhammad Irfan Published October 16, 2024 | 07:25 PM

Punjab University Lecturer at Sports Sciences & Physical Education Muhammad Abdul Jabbar Adnan wins 4-medals

Punjab University Lecturer at Sports Sciences & Physical Education Muhammad Abdul Jabbar Adnan won four Silver Medals for Pakistan at Commonwealth Powerlifting Championship 2024 at Sun City, South Africa

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Punjab University Lecturer at Sports Sciences & Physical education Muhammad Abdul Jabbar Adnan won four Silver Medals for Pakistan at Commonwealth Powerlifting Championship 2024 at Sun City, South Africa.

He has already won the Gold Medal at Asian Classic Powerlifting at Hong Kong in current year.

PU VC Prof Dr Muhammad Ali congratulated Adnan for such a wonderful performance. He said that the PU was playing vital role to promote sports.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Education Punjab Hong Kong South Africa Muhammad Ali Gold Silver Asia

Recent Stories

MEPCO catches power pilferer, imposes Rs 5.5m fine

MEPCO catches power pilferer, imposes Rs 5.5m fine

2 minutes ago
 World Food Day: Students urged to play role agains ..

World Food Day: Students urged to play role against food wastage

2 minutes ago
 Team confident to extend the innings: Duckett

Team confident to extend the innings: Duckett

2 minutes ago
 Sajid aims to get England out quickly on 3rd day

Sajid aims to get England out quickly on 3rd day

2 minutes ago
 Ch Shafay calls on Dr Zakir Naik

Ch Shafay calls on Dr Zakir Naik

4 minutes ago
 World Food Day: CM orders implementing one dish la ..

World Food Day: CM orders implementing one dish law strictly

4 minutes ago
October 5 protest: ATC extends interim bail of PTI ..

October 5 protest: ATC extends interim bail of PTI leaders

4 minutes ago
 Food Authority marks World Food Day in collaborati ..

Food Authority marks World Food Day in collaboration with University of Agricult ..

1 minute ago
 11 dead, 1,484 injured in Punjab road accidents

11 dead, 1,484 injured in Punjab road accidents

1 minute ago
 No society can develop without giving equal opport ..

No society can develop without giving equal opportunities to women: PU VC

1 minute ago
 PA panel on Information holds introductory meeting

PA panel on Information holds introductory meeting

1 minute ago
 LCCI president meets Dr Zakir Naik

LCCI president meets Dr Zakir Naik

1 minute ago

More Stories From Education