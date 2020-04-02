Punjab University makes online classes compulsory during lockdown

Punjab University Thursday decided to make online classes mandatory for students and assign work carrying weightage of up to 30 percent from the courses taught in online teaching during the lock-down due to COVID-19 pandemic in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab University Thursday decided to make online classes mandatory for students and assign work carrying weightage of up to 30 percent from the courses taught in online teaching during the lock-down due to COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

A video-link meeting of Deans and Heads of Departments (HoDs), chaired by PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad was held here which decided to minimize loss of precious academic time of students due to COVID-19 outbreak as per the Higher education Commission (HEC) guidelines.

However, the decision regarding assessment/examination (Mid/Final or Comprehensive exam) of theoretical subjects was put off till normalcy returned in the country. It was also decided to put off laboratory work/practical sessions with relevant module along with its exam.

The meeting decided that the course materials and recorded lectures would be mailed/emailed/uploaded through relevant software to maximize the learning outcome of the students.

It was decided that online classes were mandatory and continue as per time-table issued by the relevant college/institute/center/department while the students would be provided with the syllabi of the subjects and relevant online books at the earliest.

However, students, with genuine handicaps to attend online classes, would be offered on campus make-up classes/summer camp or additional credits during the regular semester after normalcy return. It was decided no tuition fee will be charged for these classes from the such students.

The meeting decided that all teachers including visiting faculty would keep record of attendance of the students during online lectures while the Deans and HoDs would ensure regularity of the online classes.

PU spokesperson Khurram Shahzad told APP that the summer vacation will be announced as per university academic Calendar.