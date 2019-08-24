Punjab University Office of Research Innovation & Commercialization organizes workshop

Punjab University Office of Research Innovation & Commercialization (ORIC) arranged a workshop on research work at Dr Pervaiz Hassan Environmental Law Center, University Law College, here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) : Punjab University Office of Research Innovation & Commercialization (ORIC) arranged a workshop on research work at Dr Pervaiz Hassan Environmental Law Center, University Law College, here on Saturday.

The workshop was titled "Does Your Publications Facilitate to Improve Professional Experience or Just a Contribution." Director ORIC Prof Dr Naveed Ahsan, resource persons Chairman Department of Information Management Dr Khalid Mahmood, Assistant Director ORIC Hafiza Aban Abid Qazi and faculty members were present on the occasion.

The speakers emphasized to publish research work in HEC recognized journals. Moreover, they threw light that how to access HEC recognized national and international journals. The speakers also discussed the HEC criteria for recognizing journals both national and international.

Shields were distributed among the resource persons and guest speakers. Certificates were also given to the participants.