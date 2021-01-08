UrduPoint.com
Punjab University Online Classes From 11th

Fri 08th January 2021

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab University (PU) will start online classes from January 11, 2021.

According to PU spokesman, the PU would re-open from February 1, 2021 subject to change as per policy of the government.

He said that the teaching and non-teaching staff of the university would continue to attend their respective departments from January 11, 2021.

The concerned Heads of Teaching/Non-teaching departments would ensure strict implementation on COVID-19 SOPs, he added.

