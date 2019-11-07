UrduPoint.com
Punjab University Organises Lecture On Sikh Heritage

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 07:05 PM

The Punjab University Department of Archaeology has organised a special lecture by Dr Dalvir S Pannu about his recent book 'The Sikh Heritage Beyond Borders'.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :The Punjab University Department of Archaeology has organised a special lecture by Dr Dalvir S Pannu about his recent book 'The Sikh Heritage Beyond Borders'.

Distinguished professors, scholars and professionals from different departments of archaeological, cultural, artistic, heritage, literary and history of Pakistan participated in the special lecture.

Dean Faculty of Arts Prof Dr Iqbal Chawla, Islamia College Civil Lines Vice Principal Professor Dr Akhtar Hussain Sandhu, former Director Lahore Museum Dr Saifur Rehman Dar, Relaph International CEO Ali Raza, Department of Archaeology In-charge Dr Muhammad Hameed and PU Assistant Registrar Parshant Singh and a large number of students from various universities of Lahore participated in the event.

Dr Dalvir Singh, in his speech about the book, expressed his special interest and religious passion behind writing the book.

He said that this land is just like Makkah and Madina for the Sikh community of the world. He thanked the Pakistan government for facilitating Sikh pilgrims and taking initiative to open Kartarpur Corridor.

He also wished that the book gets equal significance in Pakistan as well as in India. Dr Pannu also acknowledged interest of students of Department of Archaeology and encouraged them to work on Sikh heritage of Pakistan and assured his cooperation. Prof Dr Muhammad Iqbal Chawla while concluding the lecture briefed about the work said "we have so many things common and this is our heritage".

He said that the book opened new ways of exploring Sikh heritage in Pakistan and beyond. He said that we are looking forward to have matured collaboration and there is need of exchange and scholarship.

He also appreciated the efforts of the faculty and staff of the department. At the end, Dr Hameed thanked the participants.

