Punjab University organises workshop on corrosion protection

Punjab University Department of Metallurgy and Material Engineering (DMME) on Friday organised a workshop on Corrosion Protection and its survey techniques for the students of BSc (Engg.) in collaboration with the NACE-Pakistan

The presentation and practical demonstration were organised in collaboration with the MAS Associates, which is undertaking projects for major oil and gas companies both local and foreign, power stations, fertiliser companies and the national gas transmission and distribution companies.

Dean Faculty of Engineering and Technology Prof Dr Muhammad Taqi Zahid Butt inaugurated the two technical presentations on Cathodic Protection delivered by Imran Chaudhry.

The three-hour presentation was followed by field demonstration and operation of the latest Cathodic Protection survey equipment's (Soil resistivity, Pipe to Soil survey, Direct Current Gradient Voltage and Closed Interval Potential).

Prof Dr Taqi Zahid Butt appreciated the efforts of DMME lecturer Engr. Ameeq Farooq for organising such an informative presentation for their class. He emphasized that such type of activities will be held in the future.

DMME Chairman Prof Dr Abdus Salam thanked the resource person and his team for sharing their experiences with the students. Liaquat Raza, Ex-SGM Corrosion at Sui-Northern Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) who is also founder Member of NACE Islamabad Pakistan section and Shafqat Ali, Chairman, NACE Islamabad Pakistan Section were also present on this occasion. They motivated the students regarding NACE Certifications and Standards.

As per course outline, in sixth semester, students study a course on corrosion engineering however they require input from relevant professionals and companies in order to develop insight in this field.