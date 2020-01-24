UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab University Organises Workshop On Corrosion Protection

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 07:45 PM

Punjab University organises workshop on corrosion protection

Punjab University Department of Metallurgy and Material Engineering (DMME) on Friday organised a workshop on Corrosion Protection and its survey techniques for the students of BSc (Engg.) in collaboration with the NACE-Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab University Department of Metallurgy and Material Engineering (DMME) on Friday organised a workshop on Corrosion Protection and its survey techniques for the students of BSc (Engg.) in collaboration with the NACE-Pakistan.

The presentation and practical demonstration were organised in collaboration with the MAS Associates, which is undertaking projects for major oil and gas companies both local and foreign, power stations, fertiliser companies and the national gas transmission and distribution companies.

Dean Faculty of Engineering and Technology Prof Dr Muhammad Taqi Zahid Butt inaugurated the two technical presentations on Cathodic Protection delivered by Imran Chaudhry.

The three-hour presentation was followed by field demonstration and operation of the latest Cathodic Protection survey equipment's (Soil resistivity, Pipe to Soil survey, Direct Current Gradient Voltage and Closed Interval Potential).

Prof Dr Taqi Zahid Butt appreciated the efforts of DMME lecturer Engr. Ameeq Farooq for organising such an informative presentation for their class. He emphasized that such type of activities will be held in the future.

DMME Chairman Prof Dr Abdus Salam thanked the resource person and his team for sharing their experiences with the students. Liaquat Raza, Ex-SGM Corrosion at Sui-Northern Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) who is also founder Member of NACE Islamabad Pakistan section and Shafqat Ali, Chairman, NACE Islamabad Pakistan Section were also present on this occasion. They motivated the students regarding NACE Certifications and Standards.

As per course outline, in sixth semester, students study a course on corrosion engineering however they require input from relevant professionals and companies in order to develop insight in this field.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Technology Punjab Oil Gas From SNGPL

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

6 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

6 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

6 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

6 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

7 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.