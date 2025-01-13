Open Menu

Punjab University Organizes Advocacy Expo Against Social Evils

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2025 | 08:05 PM

Punjab University Acting Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood has said that jihad against social evils is their primary responsibility for a better society

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Punjab University Acting Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood has said that jihad against social evils is their Primary responsibility for a better society.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of the ‘Advocacy Expo’ against social evils organized by the 5th semester students of the PU Department of Communication and Media Research (DCMR) here on Monday.

On this occasion, DCMR Chairperson Prof Dr Nosheena Saleem, Chairman Department of Journalism Studies Dr Hannan Ahmed, Director Students Affairs Dr Shahzeb Khan, Vice President Lahore Press Club Saima Nawaz, faculty members and a large number of students were present.

Acting Vice Chancellor Dr Khalid Mahmood inaugurated the expo and led an awareness walk regarding sexual harassment against women. In the event, students set up stalls against the scourge of drugs and dowry. Awareness stalls were also set up on the importance of preventing water wastage and drinking clean water for a good health.

A stall was also set up at the expo on the need to provide a safe environment for women in offices. Another stall highlighted measures to prevent smog. Some stalls were set up on the need for co-education to promote confidence between men and women in order to move in the society.

In his address, Acting VC Dr Khalid Mahmood appreciated the exhibition by the students of the DCMR for organizing an excellent event. He said that students of journalism should play their role in improving the social and natural environment.

Dr Nosheena Saleem said that the students of the department also prepared public service messages against social evils. She said that the students went to different areas and sectors and provided practical awareness among the target audience.

Saima Nawaz said that the development of any society is not possible without the participation of women. Students also raised slogans at the rally against violence against women at the Advocacy Expo.

