Open Menu

Punjab University Organizes Two-day International Conference

Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2025 | 08:44 PM

Punjab University organizes two-day international conference

Punjab University in collaboration with Ripah International University organized a two-day international conference on ‘Psychology, Media Studies and Social Behaviors’ here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Punjab University in collaboration with Ripah International University organized a two-day international conference on ‘Psychology, Media Studies and Social Behaviors’ here on Tuesday.

On this occasion, PU Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Khalid Mahmood, University of Turin, Italy’s Professor Dr Claudio Longobardi, Dr Joaquin Vidal, Dr Sofia Maestro Coco, Chairperson Department of Communication & Media Research Dr Nosheena Saleem, Chairperson Department of Journalism Prof Dr Hannan Ahmed Mian, Head of Department Ripah Institute of Clinical and Professional Psychology Dr Urooj Arshad, Regional Director Ripah University Muhammad Umar Farooq, DG PEMRA Operations Lahore Ikram Barkat, faculty members, researchers, students and experts from the UK, Italy, USA, Bangladesh and other countries were present.

The two-day conference featured a rich discussion on psychology, media studies and social behavior.

Dr Claudio Longobardi presented a comprehensive paper on ‘Digital Literacy and the Impact of Social Media’.

Ikram Barkat and Dr Joaquin Vidal shed light on the strategy of Stoic philosophy to control anger generated by the media. A total of more than 120 research papers were presented in various scientific sessions of the two-day conference, in which professors, researchers and scholars participated.

The conference also held round table sessions in which senior journalists and educationists including Prof Dr Shafiq Jalandhari, Habib Akram, Waqar Chaudhry, Tanveer Shahzad, Salman Abid, Shiraz Hasnaat and Dr Hassan Zafar expressed their views.

Dr Nosheena Saleem said that the conference was a significant breakthrough in the field of media science and research, which promoted academic exchange between educational institutions, researchers and experts.

At the end of the conference, certificates of appreciation and shields were distributed among the participants.

Recent Stories

Multiply Group signs landmark investment with CVC, ..

Multiply Group signs landmark investment with CVC, PAI Partners to secure 67.91% ..

30 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders organises ‘Harmony Camp ..

Muslim Council of Elders organises ‘Harmony Camp 2025’ in Indonesia

45 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with UK’s Economic Se ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with UK’s Economic Secretary to the Treasury

45 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy: Imran Khan watched Pakistan ..

ICC Champions Trophy: Imran Khan watched Pakistan vs. India match at Adiala jail

50 minutes ago
 Dubai Taxi Company, Dubai Airports sign five-year ..

Dubai Taxi Company, Dubai Airports sign five-year strategic partnership

60 minutes ago
 UAE wins 157 Stevie Middle East and North Africa a ..

UAE wins 157 Stevie Middle East and North Africa awards

60 minutes ago
DCT Abu Dhabi signs partnership to become official ..

DCT Abu Dhabi signs partnership to become official global partner of Euroleague ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Stem Cell Congress 2025 opens

Dubai Stem Cell Congress 2025 opens

2 hours ago
 Nine sugar sale points set up in Lodhran dist

Nine sugar sale points set up in Lodhran dist

50 seconds ago
 4th annual book, cultural, spring fair starts at W ..

4th annual book, cultural, spring fair starts at Women University

51 seconds ago
 Punjab University organizes two-day international ..

Punjab University organizes two-day international conference

53 seconds ago
 PU organizes two-day workshop on Advanced Aluminiu ..

PU organizes two-day workshop on Advanced Aluminium Alloys

54 seconds ago

More Stories From Education