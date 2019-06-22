UrduPoint.com
Punjab University ORIC Organizes Workshop On Research Projects

Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 08:51 PM

Punjab University ORIC organizes workshop on research projects

Punjab University's Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) organised a workshop on approaching and managing funded research projects for faculty members here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :Punjab University's Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) organised a workshop on approaching and managing funded research projects for faculty members here on Saturday.

ORIC Director Dr Naveed Ahmad, Resource Person Dr Mehboob Ahmad from Department of Microbiology and Molecular Genetics and faculty members from different departments participated in the workshop.

Addressing the workshop, Dr Naveed Ahmad said that research work is a life blood for all the educational institutions and, therefore, faculty members are consistently involved in different research projects.

He said that several national and international agencies whether government, private or corporations offered funds for conducting research in the relevant field of interest.

He said that as university teachers constantly engaged in the research projects could get research grants offered by the agencies for the successful completion of their projects. He also shed light on the importance of funded research projects and the linkages between industry and academia.

Dr Mehboob Ahmad, who has won many funded research projects from different national ie the HEC, the PHEC and international ie USAID agencies, briefed the participants in detail on approaching and managing research projects.

The participants also shared their experiences with the participants.

