Punjab University Pakistan Study Centre (PSC) Organises Kashmir Seminar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2024 | 07:20 PM
In connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day, Punjab University Pakistan Study Centre (PSC) organized a seminar on ‘Kashmir: Past and Present’
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) In connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day, Punjab University Pakistan Study Centre (PSC) organized a seminar on ‘Kashmir: Past and Present’.
Associate Professor of Department of Kashmiriat Dr Sardar Asghar Iqbal, Director PSC Prof Dr Naumana Kiran, faculty members and students were present. In his keynote address, Dr Sardar Asghar Iqbal presented an in-depth analysis of the Kashmir issue. From the Pakistani perspective, he analyzed Pakistan’s policy towards Kashmir. He based his arguments on history and referred to authentic books to support his stance.
He skillfully connected the past to the present and talked in detail about the current issues as well.
Dr Naumana Kiran said that Dr Asghar’s address was solution-oriented and a hopeful note towards a positive direction. She said that the event provided an opportunity to delve into the complexities and intricacies surrounding the Kashmir issue and to raise awareness about it. It is also a platform for empathy, solidarity with Kashmiri people and pursuit of peace. She believed that dialogue was the only solution to the issue.
Recent Stories
Civilians among 16 dead in US strikes in Iraq: government
Kenyan president slams 'incompetence', 'corruption' after deadly blast
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi lays foundation stone of signal-fre ..
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi opens Metro Bus Saskath Road Stati ..
Kashmir Solidarity Day: Testament of Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to resol ..
Six gamblers netted during raid
ECP concludes training for 1.49 million election staff ahead of 2024 polls
PUC, PML-N hold negotiations ahead of elections: Sources
Sindh Police holds high-level meeting on security preparations for 2024 general ..
Rescue 1122 devises emergency cover plan for general elections
India get 2-0 lead over Pakistan in Davis Cup
LESCO to ensure modern training facilities at its centre
More Stories From Education
-
PU holidays on elections2 minutes ago
-
Punjab University Institute of Social & Cultural Studies’ Nutrition presents annual report2 minutes ago
-
PU issues date sheet for supplementary exam23 hours ago
-
KU Senate meeting postpones23 hours ago
-
KU awards 34 PhD, 130 MPhil degrees in various disciples2 days ago
-
University of Sindh Jamshoro to remain closed on Feb 52 days ago
-
Su announces beginning of Bachelor's degree classes2 days ago
-
2-day exhibition of UHE students' works begins2 days ago
-
PU Institute signs MoU to promote safe, legal migration2 days ago
-
VC University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) calls on Chairman IPO2 days ago
-
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to hold convocation on Jan 314 days ago
-
Teaching license exam successfully conducted, sets national benchmark5 days ago