Punjab University postpones BA/Bsc, MA/Msc exams

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :In the light of instructions of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Punjab University has postponed the examinations of BA/BSc & Associate Degree Part 1 and 2 which were scheduled to begin from November 26.

The examinations of MA/MSc Part 1, scheduled to begin from December 23, have also been postponed, said a university press release on Tuesday.

New schedule for the examinations would be announced later.