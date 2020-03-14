UrduPoint.com
Punjab University Postpones Selection Boards, Exams

Sat 14th March 2020

Punjab University postpones selection boards, exams

Punjab University (PU) will remain closed till April 5 and the meetings of selection boards scheduled from March 16 to 30, 2020 have been postponed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab University (PU) will remain closed till April 5 and the meetings of selection boards scheduled from March 16 to 30, 2020 have been postponed.

PU spokesman said in a press statement issued here on Saturday that the university had also postponed all exams scheduled from March 16 to April 4, 2020 and new dates will be announced later.

He said, however, all the teaching and non-teaching staff would attendtheir offices as per working hours.

