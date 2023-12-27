Open Menu

Punjab University (PU) Alumnus Gives Scholarship To Zoology Students

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 27, 2023 | 08:28 PM

Punjab University (PU) Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood has appraised the commendable initiative of the scholarship provided by the alumni of the Institute of Zoology. He expressed his views during a ceremony held at the VC office on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Punjab University (PU) Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood has appraised the commendable initiative of the scholarship provided by the alumni of the Institute of Zoology. He expressed his views during a ceremony held at the VC office on Wednesday.

Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood emphasized that offering a merit scholarship to two students of the Institute of Zoology will contribute to fostering a positive academic environment among the students.

During the event, the Vice-Chancellor highlighted the significance of the "Tahira Hyder Motara Memorial Merit Scholarship," noting that it represents the largest amount ever awarded by the university. This generous scholarship not only reflects the commitment of the alumni to the institute but also stands as a testament to their dedication in supporting the academic endeavors of current students.

Among the distinguished attendees were Prof. Dr. Nabila Roohi, the Director, Institute of Zoology, and Prof. Dr. Nadeem Sheikh, the Focal Person for Alumni at the Institute of Zoology. Also present at the event was Mr. Jafar Haider, the Focal Person by the donor of the Tahira Hyder Motara Memorial Merit Scholarship.

The Vice-Chancellor, along with other key figures, expressed optimism that the scholarship would not only provide financial assistance but also inspire a sense of achievement and motivation among the students. This initiative is expected to contribute significantly to the academic and overall development of the recipients, creating a positive impact within the Institute of Zoology.

