Punjab University (PU) awards 10 PhD degrees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to its ten scholars after approval of their thesis in various disciplines.

According to spokesperson, the recipients who awarded PhD degrees are Sarwat Riaz (Daughter of Muhammad Riaz) in Arabic, Iffat Lal Khan (Daughter of Lal Khan) in Arabic, Haider Raza (Son of Ahmad Ali) in Arabic, Shumaila Miraj (Daughter of Miraj Din) in Pharmacy (Pharmaceutics), Maria Abdullah Butt (Daughter of Muhammad Abdullah Butt) in Environmental Sciences, Nooria Arooj (Daughter of Muhammad Yahya) in Physics, Usman Javed (Son of Muhammad Ali) in Islamic Studies, Muhammad Abdul Jabar Adnan (Son of Muhammad Sharif) in sports Sciences & Physical education, Ma Chunying (Daughter of Ma Chaogeng) in History, and Xue Chennan (Daughter of Xue Xiang) in History.