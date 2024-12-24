Open Menu

Punjab University (PU) Awards 10 PhD Degrees

Muhammad Irfan Published December 24, 2024 | 06:33 PM

Punjab University (PU) awards 10 PhD degrees

Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to its ten scholars after approval of their thesis in various disciplines

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to its ten scholars after approval of their thesis in various disciplines.

According to spokesperson, the recipients who awarded PhD degrees are Sarwat Riaz (Daughter of Muhammad Riaz) in Arabic, Iffat Lal Khan (Daughter of Lal Khan) in Arabic, Haider Raza (Son of Ahmad Ali) in Arabic, Shumaila Miraj (Daughter of Miraj Din) in Pharmacy (Pharmaceutics), Maria Abdullah Butt (Daughter of Muhammad Abdullah Butt) in Environmental Sciences, Nooria Arooj (Daughter of Muhammad Yahya) in Physics, Usman Javed (Son of Muhammad Ali) in Islamic Studies, Muhammad Abdul Jabar Adnan (Son of Muhammad Sharif) in sports Sciences & Physical education, Ma Chunying (Daughter of Ma Chaogeng) in History, and Xue Chennan (Daughter of Xue Xiang) in History.

Related Topics

Sports Education Punjab Muhammad Ali Arab

Recent Stories

Minister for National Food Security and Research, ..

Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain urges for ..

2 minutes ago
 Punjab University (PU) awards 10 PhD degrees

Punjab University (PU) awards 10 PhD degrees

2 minutes ago
 Four killed in Kandhkot road accidents

Four killed in Kandhkot road accidents

2 minutes ago
 The University of Sialkot (USKT) inked MoU with Si ..

The University of Sialkot (USKT) inked MoU with Sialkot Medical Complex (SMC)

53 seconds ago
 PM pays tribute to Quadi-e-Azam on his 148th birth ..

PM pays tribute to Quadi-e-Azam on his 148th birthday

2 minutes ago
 Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam C ..

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary felicitates Christian ..

6 minutes ago
Asian stocks mostly up after US tech rally

Asian stocks mostly up after US tech rally

4 minutes ago
 Date for India Pakistan Champions Trophy match ann ..

Date for India Pakistan Champions Trophy match announced

6 minutes ago
 PHC seeks reply from ECP over non-holding Senate e ..

PHC seeks reply from ECP over non-holding Senate elections in KP

6 minutes ago
 Australian High Commissioner, KP Governor discuss ..

Australian High Commissioner, KP Governor discuss regional ties, challenges

6 minutes ago
 Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City delivers quintuplets ..

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City delivers quintuplets in medical milestone

20 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Moldova di ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Moldova discuss bilateral relations

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Education