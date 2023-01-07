Punjab University (PU) awards five PhD degrees

Punjab University (PU) on Saturday awarded PhD degrees to its five scholars in various disciplines after completing their thesis

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab University (PU) on Saturday awarded PhD degrees to its five scholars in various disciplines after completing their thesis.

According to spokesperson, Saira Batool D/o Syed Ahmad Ali Naqvi awarded degree in the subject of Geography after approval of her thesis entitled 'Appraisal of Climatic Variability on food Security through Geospatial Technologies and Multisource Data: A Case Study of Potwar Region, Punjab: Pakistan'.

Similarly, Muhammad Ajmal Rana S/o Muhammad Aslam Rana awarded degree in the subject of Agriculture Sciences (Agronomy) after approval of his thesis entitled 'Use of Plant Materials for Soil Urease Inhibition to Improve Nitrogen Use Efficiency of Wheat (Triticum Aestivum L.

)', Sayeda Zeenat Maryam D/o Sayed Faiz Ul Hassan Rizvi in the subject of Commerce after approval of her thesis entitled 'Financial Technology and Innovation in Agricultural Value Chain Financing through Islamic Financial Institutions: Stakeholders' Perspective', Mahwish Jabeen D/o Iqbal Naseem in the subject of Geomatics after approval of her thesis entitled 'Impact Assessment of Climate Change on Agro-Ecological Zones for Sustainable Development of Agriculture (Wheat) in Pakistan' and Muhammad Imran Khan S/o islam ud Din in the subject of Communication Studies after approval of his thesis entitled 'Mass Media and Socio-Cultural Integration: Case of Internally Displaced Person of Tribal Areas in Pakistan'.