Punjab University (PU) Awards PhD

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 01, 2024 | 06:14 PM

Punjab University (PU) awarded PhD a degree to a scholar after approval of his thesis in the Communication Studies here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) Punjab University (PU) awarded PhD a degree to a scholar after approval of his thesis in the Communication Studies here on Monday.

According to spokesman for PU, Khalid Rashid S/o Rashid Ahmad was awarded a degree after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Role of Media in Formation of National Identity of Adolescents in Pakistan’.

Meanwhile, PU Men’s Boxing Team won the All Pakistan Inter-University Boxing Championship held in Lyari, Karachi. PU Women’s Boxing Team won second position in the All Pakistan Inter-University Boxing Championship held at NED University of Engineering and Technology, Karachi.

Both the teams were awarded gold and silver medals respectively.

