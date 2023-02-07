UrduPoint.com

Punjab University (PU) Awards PhD Degrees

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2023 | 08:48 PM

Punjab University (PU) awards PhD degrees

Punjab University (PU) on Tuesday awarded PhD degrees to its ten scholars after approval of their thesis in various disciplines

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Punjab University (PU) on Tuesday awarded PhD degrees to its ten scholars after approval of their thesis in various disciplines.

According to the spokesperson, Iram Amin D/o Mian Muhammad Amin was awarded degree in the subject of Molecular Biology & Forensic Sciences, Aziz Ahmad S/o Maqbool Ahmad in the subject of education, Sadia Nazir D/o Muhammad Nazir in the subject of High Energy Physics, Shehla Qurban D/o Muhammad Qurban in the subject of urdu, Khizar Hayat S/o Sultan Ahmad in the subject of Education, Naveed Tufail S/o Tufail Muhammad in the subject of Education, Ghafoor Ahmad S/o Hassan Muhammad in the subject of Urdu, Muhammad Jahangir S/o Muhammad Lateef in the subject of Education, Sameera Butt D/o Muhammad Babar Butt in the subject of Total Quality Management and Sadia Khalid D/o Khalid Iqbal in the subject of Education.

Meanwhile, PU Examinations Department has declared the results of MSc Social Work Part-I annual examination 2022. Details are also available at www.pu.edu.pk.

Related Topics

Education Punjab

Recent Stories

Aftershocks on Decline After Earthquakes in Turkey ..

Aftershocks on Decline After Earthquakes in Turkey, Syria - European Seismologis ..

4 minutes ago
 A missing SUP activist found dumped in Sukkur

A missing SUP activist found dumped in Sukkur

4 minutes ago
 Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industry and Com ..

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce SM Tanveer, APTMA discus ..

4 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for conse ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for consensus on 'Charter of Economy'

4 minutes ago
 Lavrov Invites Malian Foreign Minister to Visit Ru ..

Lavrov Invites Malian Foreign Minister to Visit Russia in Coming Months

4 minutes ago
 Shallwani for demolishing illegal structures in go ..

Shallwani for demolishing illegal structures in govt residences

37 seconds ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.