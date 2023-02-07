Punjab University (PU) awards PhD degrees

Punjab University (PU) on Tuesday awarded PhD degrees to its ten scholars after approval of their thesis in various disciplines

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Punjab University (PU) on Tuesday awarded PhD degrees to its ten scholars after approval of their thesis in various disciplines.

According to the spokesperson, Iram Amin D/o Mian Muhammad Amin was awarded degree in the subject of Molecular Biology & Forensic Sciences, Aziz Ahmad S/o Maqbool Ahmad in the subject of education, Sadia Nazir D/o Muhammad Nazir in the subject of High Energy Physics, Shehla Qurban D/o Muhammad Qurban in the subject of urdu, Khizar Hayat S/o Sultan Ahmad in the subject of Education, Naveed Tufail S/o Tufail Muhammad in the subject of Education, Ghafoor Ahmad S/o Hassan Muhammad in the subject of Urdu, Muhammad Jahangir S/o Muhammad Lateef in the subject of Education, Sameera Butt D/o Muhammad Babar Butt in the subject of Total Quality Management and Sadia Khalid D/o Khalid Iqbal in the subject of Education.

Meanwhile, PU Examinations Department has declared the results of MSc Social Work Part-I annual examination 2022. Details are also available at www.pu.edu.pk.