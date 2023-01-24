UrduPoint.com

Punjab University (PU) Awards Ten PhD Degrees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2023 | 05:42 PM

Punjab University (PU) awards ten PhD degrees

Punjab University (PU) on Tuesday awarded PhD degrees to ten scholars in different subjects after approval of their thesis

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ):Punjab University (PU) on Tuesday awarded PhD degrees to ten scholars in different subjects after approval of their thesis.

According to the spokesperson, Muhammad Ihsan s/o Ghulam Rasool was awarded degree in the subject of Education; Usman Ahmad s/o Haji Mushtaq Ahmad in the subject of Biotechnology; Afreen Komal d/o Sher Muhammad Mirza in the subject of Applied Psychology; Muhammad Tajammal Khan s/o Ghulam Yasin in the subject of Botany; Naheed Akhter d/o Habibullah in the subject of Education; Hina Ashraf d/o Muhammad Ashraf Aziz in the subject of Agricultural Sciences (Plant Pathology); Rabia Qudoos d/o Abdul Qudoos in the subject of Urdu; Sana Siddique d/o Muhammad Siddique in the subject of Agricultural Sciences(Plant Pathology); Madiha Khalid d/o Khalid Mehmood in the subject of ComputerScience and Sehrish Bilal d/o Muhammad Bilal in the subject of Biochemistry.

