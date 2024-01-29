Punjab University (PU) awards ten PhD degrees

Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to its ten scholars after approval of their thesis

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to its ten scholars after approval of their thesis.

According to spokesperson, Mudasar Ali Nadeem S/o Malik Manzoor Ahmad awarded PhD degree in the subject of Sociology, Nadia Naseer D/o Naseer Ahmad Mughal in the subject of Molecular Biology, Sajila Hina D/o Malik Muhammad Azram in the subject of Chemistry, Abeeha Batool D/o Bakhtiar Ali Zahid in the subject of High Energy Physics, Tuba Nafees D/o Nafees Ahmad Bajwa in the subject of Total Quality Management, Aaisha Amjad D/o Amjad Hussain in the subject of Sociology, Sohaib Ahmad S/o Muhammad Iftikhar Arshad in the subject of Polymer Technology, Muhammad Muneeb Hashmi S/o Muhammad Aamir Hashmi in the subject of Agriculture Sciences (Horticulture), Hamna Asad D/o Asad Qadeer in the subject of Mathematics and Muhammad Yousaf S/o Imdad Ali in the subject of Mathematics.