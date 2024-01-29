Punjab University (PU) Awards Ten PhD Degrees
Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2024 | 05:51 PM
Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to its ten scholars after approval of their thesis
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to its ten scholars after approval of their thesis.
According to spokesperson, Mudasar Ali Nadeem S/o Malik Manzoor Ahmad awarded PhD degree in the subject of Sociology, Nadia Naseer D/o Naseer Ahmad Mughal in the subject of Molecular Biology, Sajila Hina D/o Malik Muhammad Azram in the subject of Chemistry, Abeeha Batool D/o Bakhtiar Ali Zahid in the subject of High Energy Physics, Tuba Nafees D/o Nafees Ahmad Bajwa in the subject of Total Quality Management, Aaisha Amjad D/o Amjad Hussain in the subject of Sociology, Sohaib Ahmad S/o Muhammad Iftikhar Arshad in the subject of Polymer Technology, Muhammad Muneeb Hashmi S/o Muhammad Aamir Hashmi in the subject of Agriculture Sciences (Horticulture), Hamna Asad D/o Asad Qadeer in the subject of Mathematics and Muhammad Yousaf S/o Imdad Ali in the subject of Mathematics.
Recent Stories
SBP maintains policy rate at 22 per cent
Bugti determined to revive national game
GCWUS organises Kashmir solidarity girls volleyball tournament
MSF expresses concern over spike in Cutaneous Leishmaniasis cases across Pakista ..
Scientific-based measures prerequisite for sustainable agriculture development: ..
Princess of Wales leaves hospital after surgery
PEF distributes Rs 1.5 bln to partners
Cart rider hit to death
Caretaker ministers, govt officials’ foreign tours banned ahead of polls
WAPDA's Maiden Floating Solar Project in Pakistan Gains International Interest w ..
Stocks diverge, oil rises tracking data, Middle East escalation
Pakistan assembles around 9mln mobile phones worth $1.5bln in two years : Dr Uma ..
More Stories From Education
-
PEF distributes Rs 1.5 bln to partners4 minutes ago
-
AIOU inks MoU with PU to expand academic cooperation2 days ago
-
KU, World Bank discusses potential of establishment of CESS3 days ago
-
Punjab University strengthening ties with alumni3 days ago
-
HEC chairman advocates focus on science and technology for progress4 days ago
-
AIOU Opens 2-day expo, career counseling grand moot in Mirpur AJK5 days ago
-
International Day of Education marked on Wednesday5 days ago
-
Update about MBBS classes, Check the details here5 days ago
-
Pakistani student shines bright globally with Top Cambridge Award in Chemistry6 days ago
-
BISE Lahore releases date sheet for upcoming matriculation exams6 days ago
-
UoT's IBLC to host national seminar7 days ago
-
PU Clash: ATC discharges 27 students7 days ago