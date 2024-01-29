Open Menu

Punjab University (PU) Awards Ten PhD Degrees

Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2024 | 05:51 PM

Punjab University (PU) awards ten PhD degrees

Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to its ten scholars after approval of their thesis

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to its ten scholars after approval of their thesis.

According to spokesperson, Mudasar Ali Nadeem S/o Malik Manzoor Ahmad awarded PhD degree in the subject of Sociology, Nadia Naseer D/o Naseer Ahmad Mughal in the subject of Molecular Biology, Sajila Hina D/o Malik Muhammad Azram in the subject of Chemistry, Abeeha Batool D/o Bakhtiar Ali Zahid in the subject of High Energy Physics, Tuba Nafees D/o Nafees Ahmad Bajwa in the subject of Total Quality Management, Aaisha Amjad D/o Amjad Hussain in the subject of Sociology, Sohaib Ahmad S/o Muhammad Iftikhar Arshad in the subject of Polymer Technology, Muhammad Muneeb Hashmi S/o Muhammad Aamir Hashmi in the subject of Agriculture Sciences (Horticulture), Hamna Asad D/o Asad Qadeer in the subject of Mathematics and Muhammad Yousaf S/o Imdad Ali in the subject of Mathematics.

Related Topics

Technology Punjab Agriculture

Recent Stories

SBP maintains policy rate at 22 per cent

SBP maintains policy rate at 22 per cent

11 minutes ago
 Bugti determined to revive national game

Bugti determined to revive national game

7 minutes ago
 GCWUS organises Kashmir solidarity girls volleybal ..

GCWUS organises Kashmir solidarity girls volleyball tournament

7 minutes ago
 MSF expresses concern over spike in Cutaneous Leis ..

MSF expresses concern over spike in Cutaneous Leishmaniasis cases across Pakista ..

15 seconds ago
 Scientific-based measures prerequisite for sustain ..

Scientific-based measures prerequisite for sustainable agriculture development: ..

16 seconds ago
 Princess of Wales leaves hospital after surgery

Princess of Wales leaves hospital after surgery

18 seconds ago
PEF distributes Rs 1.5 bln to partners

PEF distributes Rs 1.5 bln to partners

4 minutes ago
 Cart rider hit to death

Cart rider hit to death

19 seconds ago
 Caretaker ministers, govt officials’ foreign tou ..

Caretaker ministers, govt officials’ foreign tours banned ahead of polls

20 minutes ago
 WAPDA's Maiden Floating Solar Project in Pakistan ..

WAPDA's Maiden Floating Solar Project in Pakistan Gains International Interest w ..

7 minutes ago
 Stocks diverge, oil rises tracking data, Middle Ea ..

Stocks diverge, oil rises tracking data, Middle East escalation

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan assembles around 9mln mobile phones worth ..

Pakistan assembles around 9mln mobile phones worth $1.5bln in two years : Dr Uma ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Education