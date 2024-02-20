Punjab University (PU) Organizes Workshop On AI's Ethical Use
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2024 | 05:36 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Punjab University (PU) Center for Applied Molecular Biology (CAMB) on Tuesday organized a training workshop on ‘Ethical use of Artificial Intelligence Tools in Academic Writings - A Hands-on Workshop’.
This event has emerged as a critical milestone in the academic and research community's journey
towards integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) into scholarly research and publication, attracting
55 on-site and 15 virtual participants including faculty member’s intent on incorporating AI technologies
into their academic practices. CAMB Director Prof Dr Rehan Sadiq Shaikh, Coordinator CAMB’s
Creative Club Dr Muhammad Usman Ghani, faculty members, researchers and students were present.
In his address, Prof Dr Rehan Sadiq highlighted the workshop's pivotal role in setting new standards
of academic excellence and innovation within the life science community, adding that feedback from
participants has propelled CAMB to consider organizing future events that further delve into the
confluence of technology and academia, reinforcing the institution's commitment to pioneering
in the field.
Dr Muhammad Usman Ghani welcomed the participants and lauded the efforts of President of the
Creative Club Aqsa Ashraf and Vice President Asif Muneer, whose dedication ensured a seamless
and productive experience for all attendees.
The participants were immersed in a comprehensive programme covering the use of AI tools for
navigating ethical considerations in paper writing, conducting efficient literature searches via platforms
like Perplexity.ai, performing in-depth manuscript analysis with SciSpace, managing references with Zotero, visualizing literature with Litmaps, drafting and editing manuscripts using Paperpal and selecting appropriate journals with JANE. This curriculum was designed to equip researchers, doctoral candidates and academics
with the essential skills to adeptly navigate the AI-enhanced landscape of academic research, emphasizing
both integrity and efficiency.
