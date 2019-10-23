Punjab University Regularizes 130 Daily Wagers
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 07:57 PM
As many as 130 employees of the Punjab University who were working on daily wages have been regularized
The employees were regularized on the directions of Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar after the recommendations of selection committee.
According to the notifications issued here on Wednesday, non-teaching employees working in the capacities of Chowkidar, armed guards and sanitary workers in BS-1 and BS-2 who fulfilled the eligibility criteria for the posts have been regularized with immediate effect.