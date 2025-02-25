Punjab University signs cooperation protocol with Yunus Emre Institute

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2025 | 08:55 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Punjab University has signed a Cooperation Protocol with the Yunus Emre Institute to promote Turkish language, culture and arts through academic collaboration.

Under the agreement, the Yunus Emre Institute will offer Turkish language courses at PU, provide native-speaking instructors, and support cultural initiatives. The PU will facilitate these efforts through infrastructure and academic partnerships.

In this regard, an MoU signing ceremony was held at PU VC’s office committee room here on Tuesday.

PU VC Dr Muhammad Ali and Consul General of Turkiye H.E. Durmus Bastug alongside Director, Yunus Emre Turkish Cultural Center Pakistan Dr Halil Toker and Ms. Saliha Tuna from TIKA Islamabad signed the agreement.

The ceremony was attended by PU Dean of Oriental Learning Prof Dr Muhammad Kamran, Director External Linkages Prof Dr Yaamina Salman, Registrar Dr Ahmad Islam and others. The four-year agreement strengthens academic and cultural ties between Pakistan and Turkiye.

