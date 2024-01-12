Punjab University students shine

Students from Punjab University Department of Sports Sciences won the title of the best athletes by performing brilliantly in various competitions at the national level

In the All Pakistan (Men's) Inter-University Athletics Championship held in Peshawar, Osama Hasan was declared the best athlete.

Similarly, in the All-Pakistan (Women) Inter-University Athletics Championship held in Punjab University, Sports Sciences student Sunaina Musawar was declared the best athlete for her outstanding performance. PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood congratulated the Chairman Department of Sports Sciences Prof Dr Zafar Iqbal Butt and the players on the achievement.