Punjab University to mark Defence Day on Sept 6

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) : Punjab University would organise a rally on Friday (Sept 6) at 11:45 am from the Institute of education and Research, Gate No 2 to Gate No 1, through the main campus road , to mark the Defence of Pakistan Day.

The rally would pay tribute to martyrs of 1965 war with India and express solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed will lead the rally while thousands of teachers, employees and students will participate.