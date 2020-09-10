Punjab University to re-open in phases from Sep 15; M.A./M.Sc, L.L.B. exams from 26

Punjab University will re-open from September 15 in three phases under government SOPs and HEC guidelines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic while M.A./M.Sc. and LLB examination will be held under the previous model from September 26

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab University will re-open from September 15 in three phases under government SOPs and HEC guidelines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic while M.A./M.Sc. and LLB examination will be held under the previous model from September 26.

PU spokesman Khuram Shahzad, in a press statement, issued here on Thursday said that both virtual and traditional class-room teaching methodologies will be practiced simultaneously, adding that student preferring on-line teaching will be granted 50 percent fee concession.

He said it was not mandatory for students to attend traditional class-room teaching (On-Campus) classes and they may opt for on-line classes, adding that all such students will be offered 50 percent fee concession besides make-up classes for the practical work towards the close of a semester.

In the first phase between September 15�October 25, the PU spokesperson said, initiation and completion of admission process of B.S. and M.A./M.Sc, MS, M.Phil. and Ph.D admissions from October 1 with opening of hostels for PhD and M Phil students only from Sept 23, adding that Ph.D and M. Phil students may be allowed research and laboratory work from September 15 even after approval from the respective heads.

In the second phase between November 2 December 15, traditional class-room teaching classes (On-Campus) for the third and seventh semester of BA (Hons.) /BS (Hons.) and M.A/M.Sc. 3rd semester would begin from Nov 2 while in the third phase from December 16, traditional (on-campus) classes of newly admitted students in all BS and masters' level programmes and 5th semester would begin.

"All faculty members will return to duty from September 15", he added.

In the first phase, only Ph.D and M.Phil scholars will be allowed to work while in the second phase, the spokesperson said, online and traditional class-room teaching (On-Campus) classes will be held simultaneously and the students who decided to continue online classes will be granted a 50% fee waiver.

He said online classes of all semesters of BS and M.A/M.Sc. will continue till October 30, 2020.

However, practical and laboratory work of these students will be deferred and they will be given make-up classes after the university was re-opened formally.

He said hostels for traditional class-room teaching classes (On-Campus) students of the second phase will be opened from November 2, while the facility will be available to the third phase students from December 16, adding that the students of phase II shall have to vacate the hostel on 15th of December to make room for the next phase boarders.

The examinations of 1st annual M.A/M.Sc., Part-II and LLB (all parts of 3-year & 5-year programs) will begin from Sept 26 in the traditional manner, he said adding that examinations of pharmacy and geology (all professionals) will begin from Oct 1, 2020 in the traditional manner.

He said that hostel facility will be provided only to those students of Phase-I/II/III who have cleared their pending/current dues of the hostel as well as of the department while the students were advised to submit their fee in the designated banks only.

The spokesman said the traditional classroom (on-campus) students may also attend make-up and remedial classes and perform practical or lab work, if needed.

He said no guests will be allowed in the hostels besides the evening programme students were not allowed to stay in hostels, adding that violation would result in expulsion.

Cafes and canteens will be opened for take away while all fruit shops in the vicinity of hostels will remain closed. The spokesperson said the boarders will have to submit certificates duly signed by their parents that they will abide by all the SOPs for COVID-19 prescribed by the university.

He said that the University Health Centre would depute a representative to deal with suspected cases of COVID-19 in the university and refer them to the hospital, if required.

A quarantine enclosure in the Students Teachers Centre (STC), guest rooms and halls will be set-up to deal with the suspected cases of COVID-19, he said adding no gathering of any kind will be allowed by anyone in the premises of the university.