Punjab University to re-open in two phases from Feb 1

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab University will re-open in two phases with the first phase beginning from February 1 while the second phase will start from April 1.

According to a hand-out issued here on Tuesday, in the first phase, from February 1 March 31, students of M.S/M.Phil and Ph.D. programs, who have completed their course work and need to complete their research work, will be entitled the hostel facility from 01.02.2021, subject to the recommendations of the supervisors, HODs and deans.

In the first phase, course work of BS 1st and 8th semesters, M.A/M.Sc. 1st and 4th semesters, M.A/M.Sc., LL.M., 2nd year under annual program, newly admitted M.S/M.Phil. and Ph.D. students attending face to face classes and availing hostel facility, should be completed by 31st March, 2021 as condensed semester.

During the first phase, BS 1st semester and newly promoted students of B.S 8th semester and M.A/M.Sc. 1st Semester & 4th Semester are allowed face to face classes along with hostel facility (if required), from 1st February, 2021.

Furthermore, students of B.S 8th semester and M.A/M.Sc. 4th semester will avail the hostel facility (if required) after completion of their previous semesters i.

e., BS 7th Semester & M.A/M.Sc. 3rd semester online exams. He said that the hostel facility will only be available to those students who will attend face to face classes subject to the clearance of all hostel and departmental dues before applying for hostel accommodation to the Chairman, Hall Council.

Students of all semesters would have options to attend face to face/online classes, however, students attending online classes will get fee exemptions in medical fee, library fee sports fee, transport fee and hostel fee.

In the Second phase, the remaining classes of 3rd and 5th semester of BS Programs and 3rd semester of M.A/M.Sc. will continue in the online mode till March 31. However, this group of students may be called before March 31 for face to face classes as soon as the Covid-19 situation gets better.

All the students of ongoing semesters will complete their online examinations by February 15 as already announced. The students of far flung areas who have connectivity issues will be allowed to avail hostel facility.