Punjab University To Sign MoU For Fortifying Industry-academia Linkages

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 12:43 AM

Punjab University to sign MoU for fortifying industry-academia linkages

The Punjab University (PU) and the Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI) will ink a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen industry-academia linkages in addition to harnessing the entrepreneur skills of the female, said Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, vice chancellor, University of the Punjab

He was talking to Qurat-ul-Ain, president FWCCI, here on Thursday.

He said that the PU was the oldest educational institution of the Subcontinent, which had its roots in almost every segment of society.

He said that generally the educational institutions are meant for imparting education only, but the institution had its imprints throughout the Punjab province and now we have focused on women empowerment.

He appreciated the efforts of Qurat-ul-Ain for mainstreaming of women and said that this university would also play its role in encouraging female entrepreneurs to play their pro-active role in the economic development of Pakistan. He hoped that during the next meeting, draft of MoU would be signed between the two institutions.

Earlier, President Qurat-ul-Ain said that the FWCCI was a nestling organisation mandated to enhance women role in national economic development. She said that the FWCCI remained restricted to Faisalabad, but now we have decided to expand our activities to other areas with a focus on women empowerment.

