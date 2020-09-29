UrduPoint.com
Punjab University To Start Face-to-face Classes From Oct 5

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 10:50 PM

Punjab University administration has decided to start face-to-face classes of BS 7th semester from October 5 while their online classes will also continue in a blended mode of teaching

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab University administration has decided to start face-to-face classes of BS 7th semester from October 5 while their online classes will also continue in a blended mode of teaching.

In a press release issued here on Tuesday, PU spokesman said the Deans Committee had reviewed the situation of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic in its meeting and took the decision.

He said the students who preferred to online classes would be given a 50 percent fee waiver.

The spokesperson said all students of BS 7th, who wished to reside in the hostel and take face to face classes would have to clear all hostel/departmental dues before applying to chairman hall council for hostel accommodation.

