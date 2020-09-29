Punjab University to start face-to-face classes from Oct 5

Punjab University administration has decided to start face-to-face classes of BS 7th semester from October 5 while their online classes will also continue in a blended mode of teaching

In a press release issued here on Tuesday, PU spokesman said the Deans Committee had reviewed the situation of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic in its meeting and took the decision.

He said the students who preferred to online classes would be given a 50 percent fee waiver.

The spokesperson said all students of BS 7th, who wished to reside in the hostel and take face to face classes would have to clear all hostel/departmental dues before applying to chairman hall council for hostel accommodation.