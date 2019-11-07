UrduPoint.com
Punjab University, UK Varsity To Develop Scientific Relationship

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 10:39 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ):The Punjab University School of Biological Sciences (SBS) and The Rosalind Franklin Institute (RFI), Harwell Campus, Oxfordshire, United Kingdom have signed a memorandum of understanding to develop scientific relationship relating to designing enzymes for improved properties and multi-functional activities.

The MoU signing ceremony was held at Vice Chancellor's office here, attended by Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, RFI Director Prof Dr James A Naismith, SBS Director Prof Dr Waheed Akhtar, PU External Linkages Director Sobia Khurram and others.

The two institutions agreed to exchange scientific information and scientific materials, arrange personnel visits, share cost of various academic activities etc. Both the institutions would also extend cooperation for cooperative research as such clearly beneficial activities may require specific arrangements in particular with respect to financing.

PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmed thanked Prof Dr James Naismith and said that the agreement would provide a good opportunity for the researchers to exchange knowledge and experiences.

