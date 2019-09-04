UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Inaugurates Computer Lab At IQTM

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 06:40 PM

Punjab University Vice Chancellor inaugurates computer lab at IQTM

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed on Wednesday inaugurated a state-of-the-art computer laboratory at Institute of Quality and Technology Management (IQTM) here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed on Wednesday inaugurated a state-of-the-art computer laboratory at Institute of Quality and Technology Management (IQTM) here on Wednesday.

IQTM Director Dr Usman Awan, faculty members and students were also present on the occasion.

Briefing the vice chancellor, Dr Usman Awan said 45 newly installed 8th-generation systems would cater needs of students who would be able to use industrial engineering software.

He said the new computer lab would help students learn designing, manufacturing and other related software in an excellent way.

Related Topics

Technology Punjab

Recent Stories

Wall Street Exchange opens new branch in Hor Al An ..

22 minutes ago

Reference against Robina Khalid adjourned till Sep ..

2 minutes ago

Multan Board announces results of HSSC examination ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore Development Authority demolishes infrastruc ..

2 minutes ago

Tbilisi Welcomes Long-Awaited Nomination of US Amb ..

8 minutes ago

Iran's IRGC Says Seized 7 Trawlers Near Hormuz Str ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.