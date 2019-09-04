Punjab University Vice Chancellor inaugurates computer lab at IQTM

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed on Wednesday inaugurated a state-of-the-art computer laboratory at Institute of Quality and Technology Management (IQTM) here on Wednesday

IQTM Director Dr Usman Awan, faculty members and students were also present on the occasion.

Briefing the vice chancellor, Dr Usman Awan said 45 newly installed 8th-generation systems would cater needs of students who would be able to use industrial engineering software.

He said the new computer lab would help students learn designing, manufacturing and other related software in an excellent way.