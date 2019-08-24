Punjab University Vice Chancellor Promotes 34 Employees
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 06:56 PM
On the directions of Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, 11 admin officer, 9 senior clerks and 14 junior clerks, who were awaiting promotion, had been promoted as assistant treasurer/registrar/controller, assistants and senior clerks, respectively on seniority-cum-fitness basis
The employees thanked Prof Niaz Ahmad for resolving their promotion issues on merit and priority.