UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Promotes 34 Employees

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 06:56 PM

Punjab University Vice Chancellor promotes 34 employees

On the directions of Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, 11 admin officer, 9 senior clerks and 14 junior clerks, who were awaiting promotion, had been promoted as assistant treasurer/registrar/controller, assistants and senior clerks, respectively on seniority-cum-fitness basis

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :On the directions of Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, 11 admin officer, 9 senior clerks and 14 junior clerks, who were awaiting promotion, had been promoted as assistant treasurer/registrar/controller, assistants and senior clerks, respectively on seniority-cum-fitness basis.

The employees thanked Prof Niaz Ahmad for resolving their promotion issues on merit and priority.

Related Topics

Punjab Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Indian PM

16 minutes ago

137 power pilferers caught in south Punjab

5 minutes ago

Rallies held in support of Kashmir and against Ind ..

5 minutes ago

Speaker Asad Qaiser inaugurates Utla Dam at Gadoon ..

5 minutes ago

Rana Sanaullah's physical remand extended till Aug ..

5 minutes ago

PFA seizes 6,000 kg expired milk powder: Capt (ret ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.