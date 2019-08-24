Punjab University Vice Chancellor promotes 34 employees

(@imziishan)

On the directions of Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, 11 admin officer, 9 senior clerks and 14 junior clerks, who were awaiting promotion, had been promoted as assistant treasurer/registrar/controller, assistants and senior clerks, respectively on seniority-cum-fitness basis

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :On the directions of Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, 11 admin officer, 9 senior clerks and 14 junior clerks, who were awaiting promotion, had been promoted as assistant treasurer/registrar/controller, assistants and senior clerks, respectively on seniority-cum-fitness basis.

The employees thanked Prof Niaz Ahmad for resolving their promotion issues on merit and priority.