Punjab University Vice Chancellor Promotes 61 Employees

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 07:27 PM

Punjab University Vice Chancellor promotes 61 employees

On the directions of Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, 19 assistants had been appointed admin officers while 22 senior clerks and 20 junior clerks promoted to assistants and senior clerks, respectively

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :On the directions of Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, 19 assistants had been appointed admin officers while 22 senior clerks and 20 junior clerks promoted to assistants and senior clerks, respectively.

The employees thanked PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan and others for making efforts to resolve their promotion issues on merit.

