Punjab University Vice Chancellor Promotes 61 Employees
On the directions of Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, 19 assistants had been appointed admin officers while 22 senior clerks and 20 junior clerks promoted to assistants and senior clerks, respectively
The employees thanked PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan and others for making efforts to resolve their promotion issues on merit.