Punjab University Vice Chancellor Urges Women To Play Role For National Development

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 08:56 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed Wednesday paid tributes to girls for securing top positions in examinations and urged the women to play their active role in national development.

He was addressing result announcement and prize distribution ceremony held in the honor of top position holders of BA/BSc annual examinations 2019 here at Al Raazi Hall.

On this occasion, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Acting Controller of Examinations Rauf Nawaz, Additional Controller Raja Shahid Javaid, Deputy Controller Khuram Inayat, position holder students & their parents and other officials were present.

Prof Niaz Ahmed said that usually the university announced BA/BSc results in the last week of August or early September, however, this time Department of Examination has prepared result of 204,626 candidates in just 42 days which is incredible. He congratulated Controller of Examinations and his team for this unbelievable achievement. He said that due to this effort, the university has started admissions at master's level from August 01. The vice chancellor said that female students belonging to humble background have secured top positions, which was proof of their hardwork.

Talking to the media, he said that in the last one year, PU's international ranking had improved and the PU had been declared number one in natural sciences research. He said that PU administration was ensuring quality at all levels and curriculum of all academic programmes had been revised on modern lines.

To a question, he said that the university was also ensuring quality at M Phil and PhD levels and that's why M.Phil and PhD admissions are being offered in only those disciplines in which student-teacher ratio is as per standard.

Congratulating top position holders, their parents and teachers, the VC announced to provide scholarship and waive off tuition fee of the top position holders on obtaining admission in Punjab University.

Acting Controller of Examinations Rauf Nawaz said that the staff of Department of Examinations had worked day and night and prepared results in just 42 days. He said that as per university rules, top positions go to only those candidates who secure maximum marks in first attempt.

Later, the VC distributed prizes and shields to the position holders.

