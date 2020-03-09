Punjab University web television launched

Punjab University (PU) Institute of Communication Studies (ICS) Monday launched university's web television

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab University (PU) Institute of Communication Studies (ICS) Monday launched university's web television.

Vice Chancellor (VC) PU Prof Dr. Niaz Ahmad was the chief guest during the ceremony to run test transmission of PU Web television at the Hameed Nizami Hall at the ICS.

VC Prof Niaz Ahmad congratulated Director ICS Prof. Dr. Noshina Saleem on setting up the web television in a short period of time and he announced a cash prize of one hundred thousand rupees for the pioneer team of PU Web TV.

He also also ordered to construct a new floor at the ICC building to house the PU Web tv and faculty of Media and Communication studies.

VC PU Prof. Dr. Niaz Ahmed expressed the hope that PU Web TV would become the best training institute for the students of journalism and others who wanted to join media.

Renowned intellectual and expert Prof Dr Mehdi Hassan, faculty members and large number of students were present on the occasion.