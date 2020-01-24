Punjab University's Institute of Education & Research (IER) will organise a workshop on 'Academic Writing & APA Manual 7th Edition' on Saturday at IER, here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab University's Institute of education & Research (IER) will organise a workshop on 'Academic Writing & APA Manual 7th Edition' on Saturday at IER, here.

According to the PU spokesman, students, experts and teachers from various disciplines will attend the workshop.