UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PVMC Conducts Online Session On Veterinary Sciences

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 05:31 PM

PVMC conducts online session on veterinary sciences

Pakistan Veterinary Medical Council (PVMC) on Saturday conducted an online meeting with all the Deans and Principals of Veterinary Degree Awarding Institutes of Pakistan

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Veterinary Medical Council (PVMC) on Saturday conducted an online meeting with all the Deans and Principals of Veterinary Degree Awarding Institutes of Pakistan.

Professor Dr Masood Rabbani, President PVMC chaired the meeting with a single agenda item "Updated Status on Progress of Fulfillment of deficiencies by Universities and Degree Awarding Institutions in Pakistan as per PVMC Accreditation and Evaluation Regulations, 2015."Professor Dr Muhammad Khalid Mansoor, Dean Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Islamia University of Bahawalpur briefed about the updated progress after the last visit of PVMC in July 2019.

He mentioned that under the dynamic leadership of Vice-Chancellor IUB, Eng. Professor Dr Ather Mehboob, the Veterinary College has been upgraded to Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences with 13 functional departments. He also briefed the chair about the budgetary status, addition of Professors, Associate Professors and Assistant Professors; and strengthening of laboratories in FVAS. The Council praised the efforts made by FV&AS, IUB and applauded the exemplary actions of VC IUB, Prof Dr Ather Mehboob for his untiring efforts and taking keen interest to strengthen Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences.

Related Topics

Pakistan Visit Progress July IUB 2015 2019 All

Recent Stories

Shehzad Roy expresses concerns over physical tortu ..

37 seconds ago

Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed in befitting ..

3 minutes ago

FC inaugurates water filtration plant

6 minutes ago

‘Why Fawad Alam not selected earlier by Karachi- ..

19 minutes ago

Russian Businessman Rotenberg Says 'Palace' in Gel ..

13 minutes ago

Death sentence awarded to three accused in murder ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.