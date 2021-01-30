PVMC conducts online session on veterinary sciences

Pakistan Veterinary Medical Council (PVMC) on Saturday conducted an online meeting with all the Deans and Principals of Veterinary Degree Awarding Institutes of Pakistan

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Veterinary Medical Council (PVMC) on Saturday conducted an online meeting with all the Deans and Principals of Veterinary Degree Awarding Institutes of Pakistan.

Professor Dr Masood Rabbani, President PVMC chaired the meeting with a single agenda item "Updated Status on Progress of Fulfillment of deficiencies by Universities and Degree Awarding Institutions in Pakistan as per PVMC Accreditation and Evaluation Regulations, 2015."Professor Dr Muhammad Khalid Mansoor, Dean Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Islamia University of Bahawalpur briefed about the updated progress after the last visit of PVMC in July 2019.

He mentioned that under the dynamic leadership of Vice-Chancellor IUB, Eng. Professor Dr Ather Mehboob, the Veterinary College has been upgraded to Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences with 13 functional departments. He also briefed the chair about the budgetary status, addition of Professors, Associate Professors and Assistant Professors; and strengthening of laboratories in FVAS. The Council praised the efforts made by FV&AS, IUB and applauded the exemplary actions of VC IUB, Prof Dr Ather Mehboob for his untiring efforts and taking keen interest to strengthen Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences.