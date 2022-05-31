PWD asked to complete new colleges' building before new academic session

Pakistan Works Department (PWD) has been instructed to complete the buildings of the new model colleges in a month, so that the new session would start from August in these educational institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Works Department (PWD) has been instructed to complete the buildings of the new model colleges in a month, so that the new session would start from August in these educational institutions.

During his visit to the newly established Model Colleges G-13-1, Model College for Students G-13-2, Model College G-14-4 and Model College G-15, DG FDE yesterday, Director General, Federal Directorate of education (FDE) Dr. Ikram Ali Malik said that he would personally inspect the works every week in order to complete the construction work in new colleges timely.

Director Colleges Muhammad Aftab Tariq, Director Monitoring Dr.

Sohail, Director Coordination Irfanullah and Director P&D Inam Jahangir were also present on the emergency visit.

On the occasion, Director General Federal Directorate of Education Ikram Ali Malik directed PWD's XEN Murad Ali Khan to complete the construction work in all the colleges on an emergency basis.

The building should be completed within a month so that the new academic year can be formally started in August and the students in the new colleges can benefit from the educational facilities, Dr Malik directed. Heads of Model Colleges Saba Faisal, Shazia Rizvi, Yaseen Afaqi and others were also present on the occasion.