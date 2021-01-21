UrduPoint.com
Qabeer Qazi Inaugurates Community Cluster School

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 01:53 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Managing Director, Sindh education Foundation, Abdul Kabeer Qazi on Thursday inaugurated Community Cluster school at Chhati Drab, Shikarpur district.

Speaking the occasion, he said�education�is the key to economic empowerment and Equal�education�boosts economic growth for female.

Sr Manager Social Services Sector, SRSO, Naimatullah Shailh said that students mostly girls and the teaching staff was appointed through�IBA�Test. There is also science and computer Lab in the School including a modern solar system.

He further said that children enrolled at the schools are being provided free books, notebooks, stationary items.

He said, this�school�has funded by�Government�of�Sindh, Implemented by�Sindh�Rural Support organization (SRSO) and is being managed by Local Support Organization (LSO) of the Union Council.

Earliet, the MD Qazi also visited the class room, computer lab, science lab and appreciated the effort of SRSO in the promotion of�education�in grass root level as well its role in eradication of poverty.

Sindh Education Shikarpur

